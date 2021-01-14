Priyanka Chopra Wears Flip-flops For Zoom Call On Press Junket Day Of 'The White Tiger'

Priyanka Chopra has been attending the online promotions for her upcoming Netflix movie The White Tiger. She took to her Instagram yesterday on January 13, 2021, to share pictures from the Press Junket Day of the movie and her outfit for its was quite cool. Take a look at the pictures and her quirky ‘Zoom Outfit’ here.

Priyanka Chopra shares pictures in her ‘Zoom’ outfit

The White Tiger is soon to make its way to Netflix on January 22, 2021, and the online promotions for it are in full swing. Yesterday on January 13, 2021, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and shared pictures and snippets from the Press Junket Day of the movie on her stories. The actor wore a white formal shirt and black pants but what caught attention was her footwear.

Images' courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Priyanka chose to wear a pair of sliders under her outfit, and also shared a Boomerang video as she happily sported her comfort footwear for her online calls. The actor wrote atop the video, “Business on the top, and the bottom… well… you know”. She captioned it as “Zoom Life”.

Priyanka also shared a close-up selfie from her look as an Instagram post. She had dressed up herself and did not have a stylist or a make-up artist to do her look and asked is she did it well. Chopra wrote along with the picture, “DIY Glam. How’d I do? (#TheWhiteTiger Press Junket day âœŒðŸ½)”.

She went for a minimal makeup look, with a nude lip and mascara for her eyes. For jewellery, the actor wore a pair of pearl drop earrings and had her hair pulled back in a messy ponytail. The post has over 897k likes so far since it was shared 16 hours ago. The White Tiger is arriving on screens at home soon on Netflix, this January 22. The movie stars Adarsh Gourav in the titular role, with Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in focal supporting roles. The movie is based on the Aravind Adiga novel of the same name.

