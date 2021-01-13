'Can't Wait To See More': Priyanka Chopra Praises Parineeti In 'The Girl On The Train'

Actress Parineeti Chopra who recently unveiled the teaser of her forthcoming film The Girl on the Train received love and words of appreciation from her elder sister and global sensation Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka hailed her sister’s acting skills in the teaser and expressed her eagerness to watch the film. Priyanka wrote, “Proud of my girl. Can’t wait to see more.”

On hearing such words of encouragement coming straight from her sister Priyanka, Parineeti was quick enough to reply and write, “Mimi didi ka approval now I can sleep peacefully.” The bond between the Chopra sisters has always been quite noticeable on social media where the two have always been spotted praising each other’s work. Earlier, the two had collaborated to lend their voice as Anna and Elsa for the Oscar-winning film’s sequel Frozen 2. During one of her interactions with Hindustan Times, Parineeti Chopra had revealed that she shares the same bond with Priyanka Chopra which Anna and Elsa share. The Ishaqzaade actor has lent her voice to the role of the younger sister Anna while Priyanka will be the voice behind Elsa in the Hindi version of the film.

Proud of my girl. Can’t wait to see more @ParineetiChopra 💕 https://t.co/HkEmi7HIyQ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 13, 2021

Mimi didi ka approval now I can sleep peacefully 😁😁😁 @priyankachopra https://t.co/fLdH5SGkZI — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 13, 2021

Parineeti Chopra earlier in the day shared the teaser of the film where she will be seen playing the role of Meera Chopra who gets obsessed with a couple whom she encounters during her train journey. The film which is a Bollywood adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller is helmed by Bard of Blood fame director Ribhu Dasgupta. The story of the film revolves around Meera Chopra who travels every day through a train and one such day witnesses something unusual during her journey that shakes her completely. The film follows her journey as she tries to unravel the truth. The film is set in the UK. Apart from Parineeti, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary. The Girl on the Train also has a Hollywood version starring Emily Blunt and directed by Tate Taylor. It was released in 2016.

