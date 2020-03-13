Priyanka Chopra's '7 Khoon Maaf's' Complete List Of Songs

The megastar Priyanka Chopra Jonas is known for her persistent hard work and critically acclaimed movies like Barfi, Mary Kom and many more. One of few films for Priyanka that was highly acclaimed was 7 Khoon Maaf, though the movie didn’t do well at the box-office. The movie is based on the Ruskin Bond book Susanna’s Seven Husbands. Check out songs from the film.

Awaara

The song was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar. The song has received more than 56,000 views on youtube. Check out the song below.

Bekaraan

The song was sung by Vishal Bhardwaj and was written by Gulzar. The producer of the song was Ronnie Screwvala & Vishal Bhardwaj. The song has been viewed more than 2 million times.

Darling

The song is viewed more than 28 million times. The song was based on Russian folk song “Kalinka”. The song was sung by Usha Uthup and Rekha Bhardwaj.

Dil Dil Hai

The rock track from the movie 7 Khoon Maaf was the composition of Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj. The song was sung by Suraj Jagan and performed by Jimmy Stetson aka John Abraham. The song, as of today, has more than 22,000 views.

Doosri Darling

Doosri Darling song features Usha Uthup, Rekha Bharadwaj, Clinton Cerejo and Francois Castellino's voices. The music is composed by the film director Vishal Bhardwaj with his regular compatriot lyricist Gulzar. The song has received more than 89 thousand views on Youtube.

Oh Mama

Another rock song from the movie 7 Khoon Maaf was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and the lyrics were written by Ajinkya Iyer & Gulzar. The song has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj Studio, UTV Spotboy, & VB Pictures and produced by Ronnie Screwvala & Vishal Bhardwaj. The Oh Mama song video has more than 1 million views.

Tere Liye

The song Tere Liye was composed by Vishal and Suresh Wadkar. The song was sung by Suresh Wadkar. It has received more than 32 thousand views as of today.

Yeshu

Yeshu song is the video ending the film 7 Khoon Maaf. The song was sung by Rekha Bhardwaj. It has more than 77 thousand views to date on Youtube.

