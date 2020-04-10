Priyanka Chopra's Popular Dance Numbers You Can Groove To

Priyanka Chopra is considered to be one of the finest actors to have graced the Hindi film industry. Time and again PeeCee has managed to prove to fans that she is a very talented actor. She has done various roles like a villain in the film Aitraaz and a specially-abled person in Barfi. In recent years, Priyanka also has become a sensation in the western hemisphere of the globe. It is all because of her performances and her charm. Her movies have been loved by fans all over the world. One of the reasons why fans love Priyanka Chopra's movies is the dance numbers. Here are a few of the best dance numbers from Priyanka Chopra's films.

Priyanka Chopra's Desi Girl

The perfect song to start this list is the song Desi Girl. This Priyanka Chopra song is one of the most loved dance numbers of all time. It was a sensation when it released and to date makes fans dance on its tunes. Priyanka has been called the Desi Girl ever since the chartbuster was released.

Tune Maari Entriyaan

Tune Maari Entriyaan is the song from the film Gunday. Priyanka Chopra was seen with Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in this song. This is one of the most loved of Priyanka Chopra’s songs.

Aaj Ki Raat

This song of the jangli billi is one of the most loved dance numbers of Priyanka Chopra. Aaj Ki Raat is a song from the film Don- The Chase Begins Again.

Ram Chahe Leela

Ram Chahe Leela is the dance number from the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela. Although Priyanka was not part of the film, this song was loved by fans and became a sensation. This is one of the most loved Priyanka Chopra dance numbers.

