Times When Priyanka Chopra Jonas Appeared On TV Shows; From 'Fear Factor' To 'Quantico'

Priyanka Chopra appeared for the first time on television when she hosted the show Fear Factor's Indian version Khatron Ke Khiladi. She hosted its third season. After that, she has been involved in a few television appearances which have gained her massive name and fame. Take a look at the most famous TV shows and digital shows that Priyanka Chopra was a part of.

ALSO READ| Nick Jonas Turns Cameraman As He Shoots Priyanka Chopra's Sequence In 'Family' Short Film

Quantico

Quantico was Priyanka's first American TV series airing from September 2015 to August 2018 on ABC Network. She played the lead role of Alex Parrish, who is an FBI agent but somehow becomes a suspect in a terrorist attack. Priyanka's role in Quantico made her win two People's Choice Awards, one for the Favorite Actress in a New TV Series in 2016 as well as Favorite Dramatic TV Actress in 2017.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Is A True Foodie And These Pictures Are Proof

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi

Priyanka Chopra hosted the third season of Fear Factor in India. The show had all-male contestants and Shabbir Ahluwalia was the winner of that season. The third season was shot in Brazil and Priyanka hosted the show for only one season. She was replaced Akshay Kumar as the host for the show.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra's 'The Sky Is Pink' And Other Films That Featured Strong Mothers

If I Could Tell You Just One Thing

Priyanka aired a new show on her own YouTube channel where she was seen meeting and talking about some substantial matters with three inspirational women. These women shared their advice for life along with sharing their own personal stories. She started with sports pioneer Simone Biles, Hollywood actress Awkwafina and also met fashion icon Diane von Fürstenberg.

Activate: The Global Citizen Movement

The Activate series was a 6-part documentary series that talked about the urgent need for a global citizen movement. It featured Hugh Jackman, Common, Usher, Rachel Brosnahan, Gayle King, Bonang Matheba, Darren Criss, Pharrell Williams, Uzo Aduba, Becky G, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. They talked about poverty, girls' education, end plastic pollution all over the world along with intending to end the water crisis as well.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Pledges USD 100,000 For Four Women Heroes Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Promo Image credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.