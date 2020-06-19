Priyanka Chopra's Appearances On Talk Shows Where The Diva Was Seen Eating And Drinking

From traditional roles to diverse roles, Priyanka Chopra has always managed to get creative with her roles and has delivered some spell-bounding performances. Priyanka Chopra can also be seen appearing in many American talk shows or interviews, every now and then. All of the actor's interactions with these talk show hosts have got Priyanka's fans some pretty funny and interesting bits to binge-watch on. Here are 5 times the actor was seen drinking or eating on a talk show:

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas mourns death of bravehearts in India-China face-off at LAC

1. Hot Ones

Priyanka Chopra has come on the Jimmy Fallon show for almost 5 times now. Whenever the two people are seen together there's always something fun and interesting happening. In one of her appearances, Jimmy invited Priyanka to hot chicken wings eating competition, which was accompanied by a question-answer segment. The segment was called Hot Ones and as the actor started eating the chicken wings one by one, her answers kept getting better and more entertaining.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra wishes mom Madhu Chopra, shares collection of old birthday memories

2. Skittles Challenge

In another one of her other appearances on the Jimmy Fallon show, the actor was invited for another challenge by the host. Priyanka joked about how she didn't understand why Fallon always challenged her even though she always won and they started the game. In this game, both Priyanka and Jimmy needed to chew 10 skittles as fast as they could. Even though the challenge looked easy, the game was a bit hard and very entertaining to watch.

Also Read | 'Barfi' to 'Dostana': Best comedy films Priyanka Chopra has been part of

3. Wing-Eating Contest

Back on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka was challenged to eat chicken wings and compete with Jimmy. While the diva talked about her time in New York and more, the two started the challenge. At the end of the challenge, the Desi Girl beat Jimmy Fallon again on the show.

4. Tequila Shots

Priyanka Chopra was recently invited to the Ellen show. Both Priyanka and Ellen were having a conversation about Tequila when Ellen DeGeneres invited Priyanka to take a few shots with her. In this interesting segway, Priyanka was seen downing many shots as she answered questions about her career in India and more.

5. Tequila at Emmys

Another time the actor was seen downing shots in an event was in the Emmy's with Ellen's host. This happened in 2016, Andy was then seen doing shots with many stars including Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka was seen wearing a red gown in the event.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's 'Aap Ki Khatir' and other romantic movies directed by Dharmesh D.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.