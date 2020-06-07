Priyanka Chopra's Appearances On 'The Kapil Sharma Show' For Film Promotions; See Pictures

Priyanka Chopra has charmed the audience and the critics with her performance since her debut in Bollywood. The Gunday actor has won hearts with not just her acting skills but also with her sense of style. Priyanka never fails to inspire her fans with her unique fashion style, and her Instagram pictures are proof of that. Listed below are some of Priyanka Chopra’s photos from her appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show.

For the promotions of The Sky Is Pink

Priyanka Chopra set hearts racing in her desi avatar at The Kapil Sharma Show. Donning a gorgeous red polka dot sari, Priyanka epitomized grace and poise. And hubby Nick Jonas could not keep his eyes off of his wifey. Nick also shared Priyanka’s pic on his Insta along with the caption ‘wow’!

Priyanka is seen slaying in this Sabyasachi designed white & red polka dot saree. She paired this saree with a red long sleeve blouse, golden chandbalis, and statement rings. She completed her look with red lips. For glam, she tied her hair tight and enhanced her lips with a bold red lip colour.

For the promotions of Sarvann

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show in a bright yellow ensemble for the promotions of the Punjabi film Sarvann. Rocking in yellow ankle-length pencil pants, yellow sleeveless trench coat, and a white tank top, Priyanka opted for a zero accessory look for the promotions. Stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Jumar Dauhaliya styled the crisp look of the Quantico actor. The actor chose to have a pair of nude Louboutin pointy-toes with her uber-chic ensemble. With centre-parted blow-dried hair styled by Priyanka Borkar, she completed her look with sharp eyes and beautiful rust lips by artist Uday Shirali.

For the promotions of Dil Dhadkne Do

For her another film promotion, this time with the cast of Dil Dhadakne Do, which included Farhan Akthar, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh, Priyanka chose to wear simple floral printed Verandah jumpsuit. The neoprene jumpsuit flattered her curves at the right places, and she upped her style game with the uber-chic styling. Her white pair of Louboutin added class to the ensemble. The actor completed her look with side-parted hair and nude make-up.

(PIC CREDITS: YOUTUBE)

