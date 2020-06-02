Priyanka Chopra's 'Krrish', Other Movies That Had Own Video Game Spin-offs

Games in India are a major source of entertainment and irrespective of age; many people like to play games. This ongoing craze for video games has also been capitalised by Bollywood. These days many directors or filmmakers release their games on multiple platforms to promote their films and to generate interest among the audiences. Check out the list of top five Bollywood movies which also had their video game spin-offs.

ALSO READ: Wajid Khan No More: Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta Mourn The Loss

Krrish

Krrish was the first superhero film made in India. This Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan starrer was a sequel to Koi..Mil Gaya. The movie was a massive success at the box-office, and shortly after the release of the film, the producers released its gaming version for the mobile platform. The game, which was given the same name as that of the film, was seen as a dorky combination of Mario and Contra aesthetics. In this game, the players got a high-quality visual to use the powers of Krrish to washout their enemies. A few years later, Krrish 3 also released its game on the Android platform which also got a massive response from the audience.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Post Strong Statements Over George Floyd's Death

Singham

Rohit Shetty’s action-drama film Singham released in the year 2012, and it was a huge box-office success. Ajay Devgn's character of Singham managed to give the moviegoers a big dose of entertainment. The box office hit used a movie-themed mobile game to promote the masala film. In the game, there was an inclusion of racing, shooting, and action, which was thrilling for the players. Also, in the game, players got to run and drive through the streets of Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Is 'feeling Adventurous' As She Shares A Sun-kissed Selfie

Ghajini

The Aamir Khan starrer broke all records during its release. The film was the first to enter the 100 crore club and also the first movie to be made into a 3D game for PC. The gaming version of the film was produced by FXlabs and Gheetha Arts and marketed by Eros International. Vast amounts of creative effort were put to match the game’s character's features with Aamir Khan’s Sanjay Singhania. Reportedly, the third-person action game recreated movie locations, scenes, visual content and also dubbed Aamir Khan’s voice for an authentic gaming experience. Also, the visual effects were considered amazing, which gave the audience a reason to play the game.

(Pic credits: YouTube)

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra & Other Indian Personalities Who Are Recipients Of Mother Teresa Award

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.