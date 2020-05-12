Pritam Wove Magic With His Songs In Priyanka Chopra's 'Barfi!'; Check List

Barfi! starred Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz in pivotal roles and was an Anurag Basu directorial. The comedy-drama movie released in 2012 and it received 13 nominations at the 58th Filmfare Awards. Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Murphy "Barfi" Johnson who was a deaf-mute boy while Priyanka Chopra (Jhilmil) played the role of an autistic girl. The plot of the movie was all about Barfi and his relationship with Shruti and Jhilmil. Check out some nostalgic songs from this heartwarming romantic story.

Priyanka Chopra's 'Barfi!' movie songs

Aashiyan

The song Aashiyan showcases how a deaf-mute guy and an autistic girl fall in love and live their life. The song is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Nikhil Paul George. The movie also features Ileana D'Cruz, Saurabh Shukla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jisshu Sengupta and Roopa Ganguly in pivotal roles. The movie was loved by the audience and it became one of the successful movies in Ranbir Kapoor's career. Even Priyanka's role was widely appreciated by the critics and she was nominated for the best actress role.

Kyon

The song Kyon is played when Barfi goes to leave Jhilmil at a women's care centre but she runs away from there and in turn, wishes to stay with Barfi. The song is jovial and gives a ray of positivity to the listeners. The song is crooned by Papon and Sunidhi Chauhan, while the music composition of the whole movie is given by Pritam. Barfi! is directed, written and co-produced by Anurag Basu

Phir Le Aya Dil

Phir Le Aya Dil is one nostalgic track that will make you think about the one you have lost. The melodious song is performed by Shafqat Amanat Ali while the smooth music is given by Pritam. In this song, Shruti comes back to meet Barfi. In the back story of the song, Shruti and Barfi used to love each other but Shruti couldn't commit to Barfi at that point of time. However, after many years Shruti came to meet Barfi only to see that he is already committed to another girl, who is none other than Jhilmil.

Promo Image courtesy: SonyMusicIndiaVEVO YouTube

