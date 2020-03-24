Priyanka Chopra's 'Barfi!' - Did You Know A Few Scenes Were Inspired By 'The Notebook'?

Priyanka Chopra acted in the movie Barfi! alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the year 2012. The film was directed by Anurag Basu. The story of the movie Barfi! is based on a woman named Shruti (Ileana D'Cruz) who falls in love with Barfi (Ranbir Kapoor) but does not marry him. Barfi is a deaf-mute man who later falls in love with and marries an autistic girl named Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra). The film also consists of many interesting trivia. Take a look at some of the trivia about the film Barfi!.

Interesting trivia about Barfi!

Ranbir Kapoor's role

He was the one and the only preferred actor for the role of Barfi in the film. Ranbir was also praised for his role in the movie. The actor also won the award for Best Actor at IIFA Awards for his role.

Ileana D'Cruz's role was based on Anurag Basu's mother?

Yes, Ileana D'Cruz's character Shruti Ghosh was loosely based on Anurag Basu's mother. Her attire in the film was the same as that of Anurag Basu's mother. The actor had initially declined the offer. Not only Ileana D'Cruz but also the actor Katrina Kaif declined the role in the film. However, Ileana D'Cruz later accepted the role after a long negotiation.

Barfi! was nominated for Oscars?

The film was also an official submission from India for the Best Foreign Language Film at 85th Oscars. The film did not win the title but was marked as one of the best Bollywood films. The film received the award for Best Film at the Filmfare Awards.

The film was loosely based on the film Notebook?

The entire film was not based on the film Notebook but some of the scenes were inspired by The film The Notebook. The 2004 film was written by Nicholas Sparks. The Notebook featured Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in lead roles.

