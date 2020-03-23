Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas' Best Duet Songs You Must Hear Now

Priyanka Chopra and singer husband Nick Jonas are considered as one of the most followed celebrity couples in the world. Singer Nick Jonas had been touring the world along with his brothers for many musical concerts where they performed on the songs from their latest album and some of the old hits from the band as well. Take a look at some of the famous duet songs the singer has sung with his contemporaries.

ALSO READ| Ekta Kapoor Says Priyanka Chopra Had Agreed For Naagin Film But This Actor Had Denied It

Nick Jonas' songs ft Nicki Minaj: Bom Bidi Bom

Nick Jonas collaborated with ace rapper Nicki Minaj for a song in the movie Fifty Shades Darker. Bom Bidi Bom was a slow and peppy number and Nicki Minaj's rap simply made the song a crowd-pleaser. The song featured in the second installment of the Fifty Shades trilogy.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Self-quarantine As They Cuddle Up At Their Los Angeles Home

Close ft Tove Lo

Nick Jonas released the song in 2016 along with Tove Lo. It was featured in Nick Jonas' third studio album titled Last Year Was Complicated. Swedish singer Tove Lo is famous for her chart-topping songs Habits (Stay High), Calling on Me, Really Don't Like U and many more.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Nick Jonas Is Very Similar To Her Dad Ashok Chopra

Avalanche ft Demi Lovato

Nick Jonas and friend and co-singer Demi Lovato crooned this hard-hitting song called Avalanche back in 2014. There were also rumours that the singers were dating at that time. The duo featured in the movie Camp Rock together as well. The song was featured in Nick Jonas's second solo album.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra, Gal Gadot, Chrissy Teigen, & Emily Go Makeup Free During Self-quarantine

Remember I Told You ft Anne-Marie, Mike Posner

Nick Jonas released this song in 2017 and it featured artists Anne-Marie and Mike Posner. Although the song was only released in digital formats, many people still liked this peppy number.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals What She Wants To Steal From Priyanka Chopra, Deepika, & Alia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.