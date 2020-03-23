When Priyanka Chopra And Ranveer Singh Spelled Magic On-screen Together

Priyanka Chopra is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. She has inspired her fans with her acting and fashion. The actor has made a lot of friends from Bollywood and one among them is Ranveer Singh. She recently also thanked Ranveer Singh for the beautiful message on Women's Day and Priyanka also mentioned their movie Bajirao Mastani. Both actors have collaborated in numerous movies. Take a look at some of the movies of Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Self-quarantine As They Cuddle Up At Their Los Angeles Home

Movies of Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra

Dil Dhadakne Do

In the movie, Priyanka Chopra played the role of Ayesha Mehra and Ranveer Singh played the role of Kabir Mehra. The cast of the multi starer movie also included Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Farhan Akhtar, and Anushka Sharma. Dil Dhadakne Do was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

The New Yorker Recommends: “Dil Dhadakne Do” is a merciless comedy about crazy rich Indians. https://t.co/oIzdr5i7dt pic.twitter.com/z0N9H1mRcl — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) November 2, 2018

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas 'hope Everyone Is Okay' In A Video Posted By Them

Bajirao Mastani

The historical romance film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie was marked as one of the iconic movies of Ranveer Singh. He played the role of Bajirao in the movie and Priyanka Chopra played the role of Kashibai. The cast of the movie also included Deepika Padukone who played the role of Mastani.

So I’m in the middle of watching Bajirao Mastani and I gotta say that Kashi (Priyanka Chopra) has my heart. She’s a pure soul with a pure heart.



Look at her. She did THAT. That’s Big Heart Energy right there <3 pic.twitter.com/ODe2IXahZz — Malec gripped me tight and raised from perdition (@27kirune12) October 24, 2019

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt To Reunite For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra' Remake?

Gunday

The story of the film was based on two childhood friends Bikram (Ranveer Singh) and Bala (Arjun Kapoor). The film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. Gunday released on Valentine's Day 2014.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh's Spooky Quarantine Look Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy; See Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.