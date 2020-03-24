Ranbir Kapoor’s Most Heartbreaking Moments From Imtiaz Ali's 'Rockstar'

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor entered the industry with Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Saawariya (2007) and hasn’t looked back since. After giving the Hindi Film industry some cult classics like Barfi (2012), Tamasha (2015), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), and Sanju (2018), he has successfully created a unique place for himself in the Bollywood world.

In 2011, Ranbir Kapoor played the lead character in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar. The lead cast of the film also includes Nargis Fakhri, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kumud Mishra. The plot of the critically acclaimed film revolved around Janardhan Jakhar, who chases his dreams of becoming a big Rock star, during which he falls in love with Heer. Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in Rockstar gained a lot of appreciation and the actor swapped all awards of the year of his great acting. Here are Ranbir Kapoor’s most heartbreaking moments from Rockstar. Read ahead to know.

Ranbir Kapoor’s most heartbreaking moments from Rockstar

Jordan standing below Heer’s house

As soon as Jordan comes to know about Heer’s disease, the rockstar leaves everything behind and rushes to meet her. Jordon calls Heer’s sister and asks her to make him speak to Heer. Heer, who hasn’t gotten out of the bed in days, comes all the way under her house and outside the gate, just to hug Jordon. It is Jordon’s love that gave her the strength to be able to do so. Jordon breaks into tears as he hugs Heer.

The climax scene in the hospital

There is a sequence in the film where Jordon is helping Heer get better and also gets back to his career, happily. During getting dressed for a concert, Jordon gets a call from Heer’s sister, informing him that Heer has gone into a coma. He leaves his concert on standby and reaches the hospital, hoping and praying for Heer to get back to normal. When Jordon sees her in the ICU, he tries to touch her face, kisses her forehead, does all the things that Heer used to respond to, no matter what. When he does not get any reaction from Heer, Jordon breaks down completely and loses his mind.

Tum Ko Paa Hi Liya

The last song of the film is Tum Ko Paa Hi Liya, where Jordon is seen performing for a concert, with grown hair, long beard, and teary eyes. The singer is shown to be lost in his world and as he sings, he imagines Heer walking towards him. This indicated that Heer had died, that left Jordon in a state of shock.

