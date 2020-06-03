Priyanka Chopra's Behind-the-scenes Videos Of 'Gunday' Will Make Fans Nostalgic

Gunday is a 2014 action-thriller movie helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. The movie features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around two best friends, who fall in love with a cabaret dancer. Their love for the dancer causes misunderstandings and rivalry between them. Here’s taking a look at behind the scenes videos of Priyanka Chopra while shooting Gunday.

Behind the Scenes video of Gunday

Soon after the movie was released, the production house of Gunday, shared a BTS video where Priyanka Chopra can be seen explaining her shooting experience. In the video, Priyanka Chopra narrated the first day of shooting Gunday. She explained how she saw a strange man smelling everything on the set (Ranveer Singh). She found it very weird.

Priyanka Chopra explained after shooting a scene with Ranveer caused a purple bruise on her hand. After which she spoke to the director about leaving the movie. However, later Ranveer Singh apologized her by giving her a white rose and Sherbet.

Cabaret Song BTS video

In the video, Priyanka Chopra can be seen getting candid about losing her dad and filming the movie with a lot of emotions. She explained how she couldn’t stay at home and wanted to focus on her work. Further on she also spoke about how there was a last-minute change which was needed to shoot the cabaret song. Have a look at the video here:

Making of Gunday

Zafar can be seen saying how he conceived the film as an amalgam of stories he had heard from his father as a child about the effects of war-caused immigration and the Mafia Raj's illegal marketing of coal. He wrote the film as a tale of the consequences of the struggle of two outlaws against the system, using his father's stories as a backdrop for the characters. Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor can be seen how the director perfectly narrated the movie to them which motivated them to say yes to the film.

