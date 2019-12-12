From Laal Dupatta To Aashiyan: Check Out Some Of The Best Love Songs Of Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is amongst the A-list actors in Bollywood. The actor entered the Hindi film Industry with Anil Sharma’s The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003) and has not looked back since. Priyanka is also one of the very few actors from Bollywood to set foot in Hollywood and gain immense success. The Desi Girl is no more just an Indian actor now but is recognised worldwide as a respectful actor and a style icon. Along with having given blockbuster movies, Priyanka is also loved for the romantic songs she has featured in. Read ahead to know more:

Priyanka Chopra’s best love songs

Laal Dupatta

Laal Dupatta is from the movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004). The song is sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. It features Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar.

Koi Tumsa Nahin

Koi Tumsa Nahin is from the movie Krrish (2006). The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal. It features Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan.

Kuch Khaas

Kuch Khaas is from the movie Fashion (2008). The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan and Neha Bhasin. It features Priyanka Chopra and Arjan Bajwa.

Khabar Nahi

Kabar Nahi is from the movie Dostana (2008). The song is sung and composed by Vishal and Shekhar. It features Priyanka Chopra, John Abrahan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Bobby Deol.

O Saiyyan

O Saiyyan is from the movie Agneepath (2011). The song is sung by Roop Kumar Rathod. It features Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan.

Aashiyan

Aashiyan is from the movie Barfi (2012). The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Nikhil Paul George. It features Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor.

Jiya

Jiya is from the movie Gunday (2013). The song is sung by Arijit Singh. It features Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh.

Sukoon Mila

Sukoon Mila is from the movie Mary Kom (2014). The song is sung by Arijit Singh. It features Priyanka Chopra and Darshan Kumaar.

Dil Hi Toh Hai

Dil Hi Toh Hai is from the movie The Sky Is Pink (2019). The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra. It features Priyanka Chopra and Farhaan Akhtar.

