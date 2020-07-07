Priyanka Chopra Joins The Cast Of Keanu Reeves' Much-anticipated 'The Matrix 4'?

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has reportedly joined the cast of Matrix 4, which is expected to have its shoot resumed as soon as possible. The shooting schedule of the film was put on a halt in March when a major part of the film was yet to be completed. The film is much anticipated as it will bring back Keanu Reeves in the shoes of the character Neo.

Priyanka Chopra joins Matrix 4 cast

The Matrix series is one of the most followed sci-fi films of all times. The makers are all set to be back with the fourth instalment of the film, which is expected to star actors like Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris in pivotal roles. According to a recent report by a leading daily, the film will also star Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra in a key role. The shoot of the film was recently resumed in Berlin after taking a break in March due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Previously, the team had finished its shooting schedule in San Francisco before moving to Germany post the break. There have also been reports about the cast of the film training for certain action sequences that are a major part of the film. The film Matrix 4 is expected to hit the theatres on April 1, 2022.

Keanu Reeves plays the lead role of Neo in the much-loved action drama film. He had previously revealed in an interaction that he was impressed with the storyline of the film and hence decided to take up The Matrix 4. He was of the stance that the script is “wonderful” and hence deserves attention.

Keanu Reeves has been a part of The Matrix series ever since its inception in the year 1999. The plot of this film revolves around a hacker and how he learns about the reality of technology. The film has been written and directed by the Wachowski Brothers. This film is followed by the sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. All of the instalments have been a massive hit amongst the audience and the newest addition is not expected to be any different.

Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram and Movieclips classic trailers

