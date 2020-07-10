Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Join Virtual Summit On Gender Equality Along With Meghan Markle

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra will be a speaker at the Girl Up Leadership Summit. The summit will be held virtually from July 13, 2020, to July 15, 2020. The actor took to social media to announce the same. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

ALSO READ | When Priyanka Chopra Spoke Highly Of Her Duchess Friend Meghan Markle

Priyanka Chopra to be a part of a virtual summit

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to social media yesterday to announce that she will be a part of a virtual summit to talk about gender equality. Talking about the same, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “No matter their background, girls have the power to transform themselves, their communities, and the world around them. Join me for the virtual 2020. @GirlUp. Leadership Summit, July 13-15 with some of the top female leaders! Get your tickets http://GirlUp.org/Summit #GirlsLead20”.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s post here:

No matter their background, girls have the power to transform themselves, their communities, and the world around them. Join me for the virtual 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, July 13-15 with some of the top female leaders! Get your tickets https://t.co/VJCZLNae33 #GirlsLead20 pic.twitter.com/iu3Nr2hlyV — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 9, 2020

ALSO READ | Times Priyanka Chopra Turned Out To Be 'a True Friend' To Meghan Markle

Priyanka Chopra will be joined by her good friend and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. The list of speakers also includes former first lady of the USA Michelle Obama. There will be several others joining in for the summit including 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad, Storm Reid, COO of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg, Dr Terarai Trent, Monique Coleman, Chloe x Halle and actor Jameela Jamil. This summit will also be Meghan Markle's first major event after she and her husband Prince Harry stepped down from royal duties.

Priyanka Chopra recently announced that she has been appointed among the 50 ambassadors at the Toronto International Film Festival. The actor shared a post about the same on her social media. She wrote, “Throughout my career @TIFF_NET has been a second home for me, with many of my films, as both an actor and producer, making their world debut at the festival” while talking about the festival.

ALSO READ | Meghan Markle Joins Michelle Obama As A Speaker At The Girl Up Summit 2020

Throughout my career @TIFF_NET has been a second home for me, with many of my films, as both an actor and producer, making their world debut at the festival. pic.twitter.com/LU7xs5z6J1 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 8, 2020

She further wrote below the same post, “TIFF has always been at the forefront of supporting and championing global content that showcases diversity and inclusion, a charge led by my friend Cameron Bailey and his talented team, who work with passion to shine a spotlight on these special stories and storytellers”. Priyanka Chopra also wrote, “Even more than that, one of the most exceptional parts of the festival are the fans of cinema who congregate to celebrate the magic of the movies, and who have always embraced me with so much warmth and love. I am very proud to serve as an ambassador this year, and I look forward to continuing a relationship that I value tremendously”.

ALSO READ | Barack And Michelle Obama's Thoughtful Gift To Queen Elizabeth Moved Her To Tears

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.