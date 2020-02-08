Priyanka Chopra's Best Moments From '7 Khoon Maaf'; Watch Videos

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most celebrated superstars globally. The global actor who dons many hats - of a model, a singer, and an activist. The former Miss World has been a part of many critically acclaimed and super-hit movies in Bollywood, 7 Khoon Maaf being one of them. Check out the best scenes of Priyanka Chopra from 7 Khoon Maaf.

Priyanka Chopra in the song Bekaraan

The song shows a heartwarming scene between Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan Khan, one of the husbands in the film. Irrfan Khan recites a short poem for Priyanka. She sits there in the audience blushing over Khan's poetry written for her.

Priyanka Chopra shoots Naseeruddin Shah

In this scene, Priyanka Chopra shoots Naseeruddin Shah. She looks fearless at the start as she tries to bluff Shah. But then there comes a twist where she shifts the gunpoint from Naseeruddin to herself.

Priyanka Chopra in the song Darling

Darling has strains of a Russian folk song 'Kalinka'. The scene shows Priyanka Chopra as Susanna, fluttering a fan while singing along with her new Russian husband. Check out the song.

John Abraham pleads Priyanka Chopra

In this scene, John Abraham pleads PC to save his life. John is tied to a bed as everyone thinks he has lost his stability. Priyanka stands still with a blank face.

Drunk Priyanka Chopra gets close to a young guy

In this scene, Priyanka Chopra is drunk and tries to get close to a young kid. The kid is seen studying and PC still tries to disturb him with her drunk acts. Check out the video.

