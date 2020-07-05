Priyanka Chopra's Designer Gowns That Her Fans Loved The Most On Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is known for her bold and glamorous style. The Quantico actor has a flair for making even the most basic jeans and a normal T-shirt appear stunning. Be it her red carpet appearances, vacay diaries or strolling on the streets of New York City, Chopra’s apparel choices are always a talking point for fashion lovers. Priyanka Chopra is one of those famous personalities who enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actor has about 54.3 million followers on Instagram. Here are some of her best Instagram pictures wearing stunning gowns that were liked by her fans a lot:

Priyanka Chopra’s designer gowns that her fans loved

Priyanka Chopra stunned everyone with her glamourous look for the finale of the 15th edition of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. The actor looked ravishing in a black off-shoulder gown which was finely embellished with a chunky studded belt. Priyanka opted for a sheer matching dupatta which covered her shoulders. In a dramatic winged eyeliner and a bouffant hairstyle, Priyanka looked stunning. This picture of PeeCee has received more than 1.5 million likes on Instagram.

A few weeks ago, Priyanka Chopra shared her previous Oscar looks on Instagram. In the above pictures, the actor can be seen wearing a white gown designed by international designer Zuhair Murad. Her beautiful dress featured white floral designs over a sheer matching base. With a strapless neckline, Priyanka Chopra rocked the Oscars like a queen. The photo has gained approximately 1.9 million likes on Instagram.

At the 62nd annual Grammy Awards which was held at Los Angeles’ Staples Centre, Priyanka Chopra made heads turn for her sultry dress that showcased a navel-grazing neckline. The actor took to Instagram account to share a picture in the statement-making dress with husband Nick Jonas by her side. Her dress was designed by ace designer Ralph & Russo, which featured floral patterns and tasselled sleeves. The photo has gained approximately 2.7 million likes on Instagram.

After attending the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Priyanka Chopra posted several pictures of her. In the photos, the actor can be seen wearing a dreamy pink gown by Cristina Ottaviano, which included off-shoulder details. What grabbed many eyeballs was a fitted silhouette and a dramatic train. The photo has gained approximately 2.1 million likes on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra made heads turn with her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. The diva stole the limelight as she graced the red carpet in a white tulle gown alongside husband Nick Jonas. Georges Hobeika designed her dazzling strapless dress. The actor accessorised herself with a pair of diamond drop earrings and necklace crafted by Chopard. PeeCee finished off her look with a pair of metallic heels. The photo has gained approximately 2.1 million likes on Instagram.

