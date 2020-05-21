Priyanka Chopra To Deepika Padukone: Actors Who Played Strong Businesswomen In Movies

Movies have the power to influence the masses. The film fraternity has been undergoing major changes. From clichéd hero lead movies now Bollywood is moving towards more content-driven films. Filmmakers today do not shun from having a female actor in the lead cast. Bollywood divas are now seen essaying the powerful roles of successful women and hold staking business firms. Here is a collection of such women-centric movies.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do is a 2015 comedy-drama movie helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The movie was jointly produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Dil Dhadakne Do stars an ensemble cast which includes Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a dysfunctional Punjabi family who invites their close friends and relatives on a cruise trip to celebrate their parents the 30th Anniversary. Priyanka Chopra essays the role of Ayesha Mehra in the movie who holds stakes a successful business. She creates a travel portal Musafir.com all on her own.

Band Baaja Baaraat

Band Baaja Baaraat is a hit 2010 romantic-comedy movie helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. The plot of Band Baaja Baaraat is a love story set in the world of wedding planning. The story of Band Baaja Baaraat sees how Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharam open their own business wedding planning business from nothing and becomes a successful team.

Piku

Piku is a 2015 comedy-drama movie helmed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie was bankrolled by N.P. Singh, Sneha Rajani and Ronnie Lahiri. Piku stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan in prominent roles. The plot of Piku features a quirky comedy relationship between a daughter and her aging father who has chronic constipation problems. The movie sees Deepika Padukone as a successful architect who co-founds a design firm. Piku shows how she struggles to strike a balance between her social and work life while taking care of her father’s health problems.

English Vinglish

English Vinglish is a 2012 comedy-drama movie helmed by Gauri Shinde. The movie features Sridevi, Adik Hussain and Mehdi Nebbou in pivotal roles. The plot of English Vinglish features Sridevi as a successful solopreneur who runs a home-based snacks business. She manages everything on her own including cooking, packaging and delivering. It features her enrolling herself in an English-speaking course to stop her family mocking her and in the process gains self-respect.

