Priyanka Chopra's Blue Saree From Umang 2020 Costs THIS Much, Will Shock Fans

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the highly influential fashionistas of Bollywood. She graced the red carpet of Umang 2020 recently, which is an annual event organised by Mumbai Police. The Fashion actor has been giving major fashion goals to millions across the globe and her look for Umang 2020 was no less than elegant as her fans went gaga over her blue saree which she donned at the event. If the saree itself was not enough to amuse everyone, the price of that saree will surely make jaws drop.

Priyanka Chopra's elegant yet expensive ensemble at Umang 2020

Priyanka Chopra's photos quite often make headlines as the Baywatch actor is known for her fashion choices, not just in India, but around the world. The diva has a follower base of more than 48 million on just Instagram and recently, she took to Instagram to share a picture with her fans wherein she is sporting a blue Banarasi saree with pomegranate motifs and cutwork by Ekaya Banaras X Masaba Gupta. She paired her look with statement jhumkas, blue bangles, a ring and a black bindi along with her hair left open.

While the fashion police gave her look a thumbs up, a lot of people have been inquisitive about the price of this handwoven saree. Well, according to a report by an online portal, the saree which Chopra wore at Umang 2020 costs a whopping ₹42,575. Check out some more pictures below:

