Priyanka Chopra Says Her Accent 'changes With Mood' In This Throwback Interview

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Bollywood movie, The Sky is Pink. During the promotions of the film, Priyanka was seen interacting with a media portal where she talked about how her accent changes with the places she goes to and the mood she is in. Take a look at what Priyanka Chopra had to say about the accent.

Priyanka Chopra on how her accent changes depending on her mood

While talking to the portal, the diva revealed that whenever she wants to do something, she thinks in Hindi and then she added on hose her accent changes every two days. Taking a hilarious dig at herself, she then joked about how when the airplane takes off, her accent immediately changes. She then added how if she goes by Air France, then her accent goes all "voulez-vous".

After this, Priyanka Chopra mentioned that she cannot keep up with her accent as she travels a lot. She then added that her husband, Nick Jonas has made certain observations about her accent. She added that whenever she is angry, her accent goes so Indian that Nick cannot understand a word of it. The Bajirao Mastani actor further said that all the time that happens, Nick wonders and asks her what suddenly happened and how did the accent change.

Priyanka also shared a funny story which happened between her and Nick Jonas. She said that whenever she is angry, Nick changes her direction toward the wall and asks her to talk to it. Nick also tells PC to talk to him only when she wants to have a logical conversation and only then will he move her back. In the same interview PC also added that she loves that she is a meme material. She also added on the favourite meme is from her appearance at the Met Gala dress. She also added that she shares these memes often on her social media.

On Professional front

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink. The movie marked her comeback in Bollywood after a gap of two years. The film also starred Farahan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The movie premiered is at the Toronto Film festival on September 13, 2019. Apart from this, PC has many Hollywood projects in her kitty. She will be seen in the hit movie franchise Matrix. Furthermore, she will be seen in a web series titled Citadel.

