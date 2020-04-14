Priyanka Chopra's Films Where Her Character's Fashion Statement Played Crucial Role

Over the past few years, Bollywood has evolved in many ways with the content and execution of it. The change can also be seen in terms of glamour and the way a character is dressed and portrayed. One of the many leading ladies who has been a part of this change has been Priyanka Chopra. A few of her films were looked upon for the way her character was styled. Here are a few films of Priyanka Chopra where fashion and glamour played an important role.

Priyanka Chopra's various fashionable characters

1. Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do was a comedy-drama film released in the year 2015. The plot of this film revolved around the members of the Mehra family who decide to celebrate an anniversary on a cruise. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar who also contributed to the story of the film. Priyanka Chopra played an important role in the film and had a classy and elegant style in the film. Dil Dhadakne Do starred actors like Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles.

2. Fashion

Fashion was a drama film released in the year 2008. The plot of this film revolved around a struggling model with high hopes and ambitions. The film was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar who also contributed to the story of the film. Priyanka Chopra played the role of a fashionista who had a way of styling herself according to her personality. Fashion also starred actors like Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse.

Read Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pledges To Help LA Students Adapt To New Virtual Classrooms

Also read Bhumi Pednekar Vs Priyanka Chopra: Who Sported The Deep Neck Gown Better

3. Anjaana Anjaani

Anjaana Anjaani was a drama film released in the year 2010. The plot of this film revolved around two strangers who meet coincidentally and fall in love with each other. The film was directed by Siddharth Anand who also contributed to the story of the film. Priyanka Chopra played the role of Kiara who has a comfortable yet stylish way of dressing herself. Anjaana Anjaani also starred actors Ranbir Kapoor and Zayed Khan.

Read Priyanka Chopra's Must-watch Movies Where She Played Grey Characters

Also read Priyanka Chopra's 'Andaaz': Songs From The Movie That Crossed 50 Million Views On YouTube

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Excel Movies)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.