Priyanka Chopra Featured In These Sci-fiction Movies That Are A Must Watch

Priyanka Chopra has worked in several memorable movies, across genres, throughout her acting career. The actor has also featured in some sci-fiction movies. Take a look at a list of sci-fiction movies of the actor.

Priyanka Chopra's sci-fiction movies

Krrish

Krrish is one of the popular sci-fiction movies directed by Rakesh Roshan. The plot of the movie is about Krrish, who is a young man and has superhuman abilities. He falls in love with Priya and goes to Singapore to meet her. When he discovers a shocking truth about his father's death, Krrish is forced to use his powers. The role of Krrish is played by Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Priya. The movie reportedly had a budget of ₹400 million and it earned ₹1.26 billion at the box office. Krrish is a sequel to Koi... Mil Gaya that released in 2003. After the success of Krrish, the makers also decided to create another sequel that is Krrish 3 which released on November 1, 2013. Rakesh Roshan also mentioned in an interview that he has plans of releasing Krrish 4 and Krrish 5 in the future.

Amazing Krrish 3 Poster ft. Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan pic.twitter.com/OZTsDFWo2w — Priyanka Chopra FC (@PriyankaFanClub) October 13, 2013

Love Story 2050

Harry Baweja directed Love Story 2050. The film performed poorly at the box office. The film is marked as the first utopian time travel film of Bollywood. The plot of the movie is about Karan, who falls in love with Sana but due to an accident, Sana dies and Karan travels back in time to save her. Harman Baweja made his debut in Bollywood with the film. He plays the role of Karan and Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Sana in the sci-fiction film. The cast of the movie also includes Boman Irani, Archana Puran Singh, Dalip Tahil, Kurush Deboo and more.

Ra.One

Priyanka Chopra had a cameo appearnace as Khalnayak's girlfriend in the film. The sci-fiction film failed to impress the audience. The movie is directed by Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha. The plot of the film is about a gamer who creates an invincible virtual character called Ra. One and soon Ra. One enters the real world and kills the gamer.

Upcoming sci-fi project of the actor

The Matrix 4

Lana Wachowski's directorial film will release in 2022. The film is going to be the third instalment in The Matrix film franchise. It is said that the film is set to be released on April 1, 2022. There are various reports doing the rounds that Priyanka Chopra will also be a part of the upcoming film.

