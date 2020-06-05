Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Krrish', Other Iconic Movies Directed By Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan is one of the most popular directors and actors in Bollywood. He has acted in and directed many movies throughout his career. Take a look at some of the memorable movies directed by Rakesh Roshan.

Rakesh Roshan's movies

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel made their debut with this film. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai was one of the most successful Bollywood films of 2000. The plot of the movie was about Sonia and Rohit's love story. Hrithik Roshan played the role of Rohit in the first half and Raj in the second half. Ameesha Patel played the role of Sonia. The movie was directed, written and produced by Rakesh Roshan. The cast of the film included Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel, Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Ashish Vidyarthi, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal, and many more actors.

Which Male Actor Would Be Perfect As Rohit/Raj Of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai If Remade On TV? https://t.co/r7NRlN3HXz pic.twitter.com/MNnx0mopyk — Fuzion Productions (@FuzeProductions) March 10, 2016

Krrish

Krrish was the second instalment in the Krrish franchise, following Koi... Mil Gaya. The superhero film was produced, written and directed by Rakesh Roshan. The film featured Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah

and Rekha in important roles. The film won the National award for Best Special Effects. After the success of Krrish, the makers decided to make another part which was called Krrish 3. Rakesh Roshan was alos quoted saying in an interview to a news portal that Krrish 4 was in the works; however, its dates would be impacted due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Priyanka Chopra was seen Krrish and Krrish 3, she played the role of Priya in the films and is also expected to be seen in the upcoming sequel Krrish 4.

Khel

The cast of the film included Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sonu Walia, Anupam Kher and Mala Sinha. The movie was inspired by the 1988 Hollywood comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. The plot of the movie was about an elderly woman who is tricked by three fraudsters. The movie was bankrolled by Sujit Kumar, Kiran Sing and R.A. Singh.

Karan Arjun

Karan Arjun was the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1995. The stars of the film included Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Raakhee and Amrish Puri in important roles. The plot of the movie dealt with revenge and reincarnation.

