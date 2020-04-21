Priyanka Chopra's Films Where She Played Simple Sweet Lady Love

Over the past few years, Priyanka Chopra has been a part of films of various genres. She has been the action hero in some while she played the lovable leading woman in other movies. Here is a look at a few films of Priyanka Chopra where she played the role of the sweet love interest.

1. Barsaat

Barsaat was a romantic drama film released in the year 2005. The plot of the film revolved around a man who shifts to the United States in order to make a career for himself. The film starred Priyanka Chopra as his wife who stays in India only to find out later that he has an affair in America. Barsaat was directed by Suneel Darshan who also contributed to the story of the film. It also starred Bobby Deol and Bipasha Basu in pivotal roles.

2. What’s Your Raashee

What’s Your Rashee was a drama film released in the year 2009. The plot of the film revolved around a man who goes out to find his better half and meets 12 women who all look the same but have different personalities. Priyanka Chopra played 12 different characters in this film while they all have different characteristics. What’s Your Raashee was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker who also contributed to the story of the film. It also starred Harman Baweja in the lead role.

3. Agneepath

Agneepath was a drama film released in the year 2012. The plot of this film revolved around a man who is out to seek justice from the people who killed his father. Priyanka Chopra played the role of lead character Vijay’s love interest in this film. The film was directed by Karan Malhotra who also contributed to the story of the film. Agneepath starred actors like Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

