Did You Know Priyanka Chopra's First Ever Film Was Not 'The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy'?

Priyanka Chopra has dominated Bollywood for a long time. The actor has been part of several hits over the years and has always managed to impress fans. Priyanka Chopra soon became a huge hit after the first Bollywood film she did. However, that was not her first film and the actor had already debuted into the film world with another film entirely.

Priyanka Chopra's first film was not The Hero: Love Story of A Spy

The Hero: Love Story of A Spy is often looked upon as the debut film of Priyanka Chopra in Bollywood. However, Priyanka had already made her debut in another film which was not a Bollywood one. While The Hero: Love Story of A Spy is a film in which Priyanka made her Bollywood debut, it was a Tamil film Thamizhan in which Priyanka made her film debut.

Thamizhan released in 2002 while her Bollywood movie released in 2003. The Tamil film was directed by Manjith and was a huge hit. She was cast opposite Vijay and gave a commendable performance in the movie. The story of Thamizhan was based in the life of an honest lawyer who fights hard against the injustice in society. However, the safety of his family is threatened when things take an ugly turn as the film progressed. In the process, the protagonist loses some of his family members, yet he continues to fight for the just and does not back down.

Thamizhan had a huge star cast including the likes of Nassar, Priyanka Chopra, Vijay, Revathi, and many more. The immersive storyline and the gripping sequences in the film were what kept the audiences hooked onto the film.

A year later in 2003, Priyanka Chopra went on to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. The film was a huge box office hit and managed to earn close to ₹45 crores against a budget of ₹18 crores approximately, according to a news portal. Since then Priyanka Chopra has become a global superstar and is loved and praised for her work.

