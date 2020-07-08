Before Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta Was Offered A Part In 'The Matrix' Trilogy

Recent reports have brought in the news that Priyanka Chopra will now be seen in the movie The Matrix 4 opposite Keanu Reeves. Many fans and admirers of The Matrix series are happy to see the star in the much-awaited movie. But one of the lesser-known facts about the movie is that Lara Dutta was once also approached for The Matrix sequels - Reloaded and Revolutions - but she turned the offer down. Read the entire report to know why.

As per various reports, Lara Dutta was offered the role during her Miss Universe days. Reports had come claiming that she was approached for a role in Matrix but turned it down as she wasn't happy with the script. She was apparently approached for the role of Persephone, which is a very important character in the film, later portrayed by the famous French actress Monica Bellucci.

In an interview with a media portal post these reports, Lara had clarified why she couldn't play the role and had also stated that she had not turned it down. She had said that only somebody with a fool's brain would turn down that role and especially because of its script. She had mentioned that she thought the script was brilliant and that she was offered the role during her 'Miss Universe' days. Lara had further explained that she turned down that role as at that point her mother had fallen really ill and Lara had to come back to be with her mother.

Lara Dutta will be seen in 'Bell Bottom'

In terms of her recent work, Lara Dutta will be seen in a new movie called Bell Bottom opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie will be an '80s inspired spy thriller and will have Huma Qureshi in it as well. The movie will go on floors by August, most probably in the UK and will reportedly release by 2021.

Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in the new movie The Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J Smith, and Ellen Hollman. The movie will reportedly soon start filming in Germany.

