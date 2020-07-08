Can Priyanka Chopra As Natasha Romanoff Honour The Baton In 'Black Widow's' Hindi Remake?

Quick links:
Black Window is one of the most awaited films of MCU especially after the character was killed off in Avengers: Endgame while trying to procure the soul stone. Black Widow shows the journey of Natasha Romanoff from being a high-level assassin to a member of the Avengers. The plot shows how Natasha Romanoff aka Black Window was handed over to the KGB right after her birth. There she is groomed in the Red Room to become the organisation’s ultimate operative and world-class assassin. However, when USSR breaks up, the government tries to dispose her off and she fights the system arriving in New York City. Here she meets the great, Tony Stark Aka Iron Man. If Black Window is to be remade in Bollywood, here’s a cast that seems to be perfect for it.
Natasha Romanoff is a Russian assassin who goes by the name of Black Widow. She is also one of the original members of MCU’s Avengers. Known for performing amazing action sequences in movies like Don 2 and the Hollywood series, Quantico, Priyanka Chopra seems perfect for this role.
She is like a little sister to Natasha Romanoff who is also trained in the Red Room to become a Black Widow. At the end of the film, Natasha hands over her baton to her supposedly passing on her status to Yelena. Known for her amazing acting skills, Alia Bhatt seems perfect for this role.
He is the head of the Red Room. Known for his brilliant acting and fighting skills, Randeep Hooda might be just the person to play this role.
He is a famous scientist who is the most important member of the Avengers team. In Iron Man 2, it is shown that Tony Stark hires Natasha to be a part of his company. Known for his charming personality and amazing acting skills, Hrithik Roshan seems perfect for this role.
She is a spy who was trained in the Red Room as Black Widow. In the movie, she is almost like a mother-figure to Natasha and Yelena. Being a great actor who carries herself with equal poise and grace, Ratna Pathak Shah seems to be perfect or this role.
He is the United States Secretary of State and a former U.S. Army general who plays an important role in the movie. Known for his brilliant acting skills, Anupam Kher seems perfect for the role.
