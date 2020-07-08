Can Priyanka Chopra As Natasha Romanoff Honour The Baton In 'Black Widow's' Hindi Remake?

Black Window is one of the most awaited films of MCU especially after the character was killed off in Avengers: Endgame while trying to procure the soul stone. Black Widow shows the journey of Natasha Romanoff from being a high-level assassin to a member of the Avengers. The plot shows how Natasha Romanoff aka Black Window was handed over to the KGB right after her birth. There she is groomed in the Red Room to become the organisation’s ultimate operative and world-class assassin. However, when USSR breaks up, the government tries to dispose her off and she fights the system arriving in New York City. Here she meets the great, Tony Stark Aka Iron Man. If Black Window is to be remade in Bollywood, here’s a cast that seems to be perfect for it.

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow- Priyanka Chopra

Natasha Romanoff is a Russian assassin who goes by the name of Black Widow. She is also one of the original members of MCU’s Avengers. Known for performing amazing action sequences in movies like Don 2 and the Hollywood series, Quantico, Priyanka Chopra seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: ScarlettJohanssonofficial Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Also Read: Would Tripti Suit As Ava In Warrior Nun's Desi Remake Helmed By Anushka Sharma? See Cast

Yelena Belova- Alia Bhatt

She is like a little sister to Natasha Romanoff who is also trained in the Red Room to become a Black Widow. At the end of the film, Natasha hands over her baton to her supposedly passing on her status to Yelena. Known for her amazing acting skills, Alia Bhatt seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Florence Pugh Instagram, Alia Bhatt Instagram

Dreykov- Randeep Hooda

He is the head of the Red Room. Known for his brilliant acting and fighting skills, Randeep Hooda might be just the person to play this role.

Image credit: Raymond A Winstone Instagram, Randeep Hooda Instagram

Also Read: Could Ronit Roy Play The Perfect 'Baba Yaga' Assassin In 'John Wick' TV Remake? See Cast

Tony Stark- Hrithik Roshan

He is a famous scientist who is the most important member of the Avengers team. In Iron Man 2, it is shown that Tony Stark hires Natasha to be a part of his company. Known for his charming personality and amazing acting skills, Hrithik Roshan seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Robert Downey Jr Instagram, Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Melina Vostokoff- Ratna Pathak Shah

She is a spy who was trained in the Red Room as Black Widow. In the movie, she is almost like a mother-figure to Natasha and Yelena. Being a great actor who carries herself with equal poise and grace, Ratna Pathak Shah seems to be perfect or this role.

Image credit: RachelWeisz Instagram, Ratna_Pathak_Shah_fans Instagram

Thaddeus Ross- Anupam Kher

He is the United States Secretary of State and a former U.S. Army general who plays an important role in the movie. Known for his brilliant acting skills, Anupam Kher seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: holly_love Instagram, Anupam Kher Instagram

Also Read: Can Ranveer As Teddy Daniels Keep His Audience Engaged In 'Shutter Island's' Hindi Remake?

Also Read: Can Katrina-Ranveer Be The Perfect Desi Harley-Joker From 'Suicide Squad'? See Full Cast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.