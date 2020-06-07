Priyanka Chopra's 'Gunday': Here Are The Reasons To Watch This Action Drama

Featuring Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles, Gunday revolves around the story of Calcutta’s most influential people, Bikram and Bala (played by Ranveer and Arjun respectively), and how their lives change when Nandita (Priyanka) makes her entry. The story gets further compelling when a counter-force takes charge, and a thriller unfolds. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Irrfan Khan in an important role. Here are some reasons to watch Gunday during the lockdown.

21st century bromance

The film Gunday banked heavily on the chemistry between its lead actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. Many touted them as the new Jai-Veeru of Bollywood. Also, the actors promoted their film in a way that brought out the brotherhood/bromance feeling.

The new cabaret queen

Although former Miss Universe Priyanka Chopra left her fans mesmerised with the first trailer itself, the songs of the film and Priyanka’s cabaret number in the movie was loved by many. Her cabaret number, along with the music, is another reason to watch the movie.

Time travel to the 70s

Get over the mushy romance during this lockdown in favour of the action-romance of ‘Gunday’. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which in the director’s own words is much inspired by the 70s era (Kaala Pather specifically), will take you to Bollywood’s golden age. The action thriller sequences and the budding heartthrobs Ranveer and Arjun are also some good reasons to watch the film.

For the love of Calcutta

Many parts of the film have been shot in Kolkata and Durgapur region in West Bengal. However, this movie's Kolkata shows the dark times of coal mafia and other smuggling business. But, the film also shows the sheer spirit of Kolkata, which will make you fall in love with the place. One of the songs, ‘Tune Maari Entryaan’ is one of the best examples of this.

A Box-Office Hit

Gunday was the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2014 and the highest-grossing February Bollywood release of all time. The film observed a grand opening and also registered excellent collections at multiplexes. The film reportedly earned ₹150 million on its opening day, breaking opening records in several regions for the year at the time of its release. During its theatrical run, the film reportedly grossed over ₹980 million at the box office.

