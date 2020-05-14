Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Fans Suggest The Remake Of Some Classics With Fan Edits

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra shippers put in their creativity into use after editing several paparazzi clicked pictures of the couple. The pictures were from the past when the two were out for an event. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s edits on these pictures by fans seemed just right. Fans suggested they deserve a movie of a series as the couple would look perfect. Check it out.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra should take their real-life romance to reel say fans

In the pictures that a fan re-posted on his account was of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra dressed in semi-casuals. Nick wore a blazer and Priyanka Chopra wore an abstract shirt dress. She paired her look with knee-high boots. The two looked busy talking about something, which made the scene look something out of a movie. The fans were quick to notice the resemblance and made some fitting edits.

One of the pictures of Nick and Priyanka is of them looking into each other, the fan has put a text over the picture which says, “Crossing Paths” the iridescent edit over the picture completes the poster like effects. Another picture reads, “How I Met Your Mother”, and as per this fan’s wishes, Nick-Priyanka can recreate the popular sitcom. The most fitting poster edit on the picture was, “An Evening In Milan” and “Love in Milan”, which looks just like a movie poster. The results of the fan edits were amazing.

anyone els LOVING all these #PRICK edits?!?! honestly they’re amazing, keep on making them y’all!!!❤️ @nickjonas @priyankachopra your fans are talented asf!🔥

(credit to everyone who made these) pic.twitter.com/qptejMQP1N — jacob (@prismaticjonas) February 16, 2020

The one who noticed these edits re-Tweeted the pictures which received several reactions. He wrote, “anyone els LOVING all these #PRIYANKANICK edits?!?! honestly they’re amazing, keep on making them y’all!!!@nickjonas@priyankachopra your fans are talented asf!🔥(credit to everyone who made these)”. Several comments on the post were all appreciation for the post.

Love it Jacob. ❤ — Laura Piil-Cerqua ❤ (@Laura1375) February 16, 2020

I love these!😩 — KingNicholas | #TeamNick (@NickGirl100) February 17, 2020

