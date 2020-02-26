Priyanka Chopra's Iconic Movies That Put The 'Desi Girl' Among Bollywood's Biggest Stars

Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, has an envious filmography. In an acting career spanning more than two decades, Priyanka has had an inspiring journey in Bollywood. The actor, who gained popularity after she won the Miss World title in 2000, started her Bollywood career with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer The Hero: Love story of a Spy.

Much like her debut movie, these Bollywood movies have contributed to Priyanka's stardom, take a look.

Five Iconic Movies of Priyanka Chopra

Aitraaz (2004)

The movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Om Puri in the lead, narrates the tale of a man who is wrongly accused by his ex-lover of sexual harassment. Priyanka Chopra bagged her a Filmfare award for the film. The riveting tale directed by Abbas-Mustan was a box office hit, minting reportedly about Rs15 crores at the box office.

Fashion (2008)

The movie, starring Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse in the lead, narrates the dark side of the modelling industry. Released in 2008, Fashion helped Priyanka bag her first National Award. She won the Best Actor (Female) Award at the 56th National Film Awards.

Mary Kom (2014)

The 2014 hit movie based on the life of Indian boxer Mary Kom is reported to be one of Priyanka Chopra's most successful films. The movie headlined reportedly earned about Rs. 61 crores at the box office, and emerged as one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. The Omung Kumar directorial also had Darshan Kumar and Sunil Thappa in pivotal roles.

Barfi! (2012)

The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D'cruz in the lead, narrates an enduring tale of friendship and love. The Anurag Basu directorial film garnered immense positive reviews. Popular critic Taran Adarsh termed Priyanka's performance in Barfi! as her "breakthrough performance."

#Barfi movie review: Leaves you with a powerful emotion: Happiness. Strongly recommended! http://t.co/7ByY0FQH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2012

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

The movie, starring Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead, narrates the eternal love story of Maratha soldier Bajirao and his beloved Mastani. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial had Priyanka playing the role of Kashibai. The movie released in 2015 is reported to be one of Priyanka's highest-grossing films with a Rs 183 crores grossing at the box office.

