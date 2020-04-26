Priyanka Chopra 'misses Her Family' Amid Lockdown, Wears Saree To Feel Like Home

Though global icon Priyanka Chopra might have shifted her base to Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas, she still misses her home and culture. The Baywatch star who is spending quality time with her singer husband and also actively encouraging fans to follow social distancing shared a beautiful picture on social media. Feeling sad about not able to visit her closed ones in India due to lockdown, Priyanka decided to feel at home by wearing a saree.

Priyanka Chopra shares her ravishing picture on social media

The star is actively urging fans to help the needy in these tough times, blessed her fans with a picture in which she is seen wearing a gorgeous blue colored saree and bangles while striking a pose with husband Nick Jonas. In the picture, Priyanka could not stop flaunting her ravishing look while staring at Nick. On the other hand, Nick can be seen looking at the camera.

Priyanka Chopra captioned the photo saying, "Felt like wearing a saree. So I did...At home. Miss everyone." As soon as the picture surfaced the internet, fans flooded the internet with comments. One Instagram user called them, 'A best couple of the world'. Another user wrote, " Hot couple." A third user complimented the star and wrote, "Why not you are nailing the look." Another user praised the couple and wrote, "Beautiful u two."

Priyanka Chopra who is helping the needy amid the pandemic gets joined by one of the most talented writers and actors in Hollywood, Miny Kaling. According to a media report, Mindy Kaling is teaming up with actor Priyanka Chopra. In an interview to a news daily, Mindy Kaling revealed that she is collaborating with Priyanka Chopra to fight the Coronavirus pandemic in India. In the interview, she also opened up about her new Netflix series, Never Have I Ever.

Mindy Kaling revealed that she has been in touch with Priyanka Chopra during the current pandemic. She further added that work on their upcoming romantic comedy project is still on but they are currently focusing on the charity efforts in India. Talking about her interaction with Priyanka Chopra, Mindy said that she is texting Priyanka a couple of times a week. Talking about her new Netflix series, Mindy said that she is balancing work on her upcoming project with Priyanka Chopra and her Netflix series Never Have I Ever.

