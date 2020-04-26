Priyanka Chopra's Best Dialogues As Meghna Mathur From Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Fashion'

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Fashion featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas playing the role of Meghna Mathur. The film narrated the journey of Meghna from a small-town girl to a supermodel. From the songs to its plot, all the aspects of the movie were appreciated by fans and critics. The film reportedly collected 600 million at the box office and was a commercial hit too. Along with Priyanka, the film also featured Kangana Ranaut, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, and Arbaaz Khan in the lead roles. Take a look at some of Priyanka’s best dialogues from the film Fashion.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals Her Grandma Would Worry Over Her Lack Of Cooking Skills

Priyanka Chopra's best dialogues from Fashion

Sapne jab tootte hai ... unki goonj ka asar bahut gehra hota hai

Success ki seedi chadte huye jin logo se mulaqat hoti hai ... wohi log phir se seedi utarte huye bhi milte hai

Log puri tarah se tab akele ho jaate hai ... jab apna hi saath choot jaata hai

Success ke bare mein wahi log lecture kyun dete hai ... jinhone success kabhi dekhi nahi ho

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's Successful Films That Crossed The 100-crore Mark At The Box Office

What’s next for Priyanka Chopra?

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is awaiting the release of her Netflix film The White Tiger. The movie features Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. The plot of the film is based on Man Booker Prize-winning bestseller novel of the same name. Reportedly, the Netflix film is in the post-production stage as of now.

Apart from this, Priyanka is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes, which revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Helmed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also features Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in lead roles. Also, as per reports, the Quantico actor has been approached for a story on Sheela Ambalal Patel, who became Ma Anand Sheela, one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Defends Beauty Pageants, Says It Gave Her Confidence

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's Dog Diana's Best Pictures From Her Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.