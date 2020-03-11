Priyanka Chopra Is A 'lucky Woman', Fans Say After Seeing Nick's Sweet Gesture

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently went back to the States after attending Isha Ambani’s Holi bash. But when the couple reached the airport the internet witnessed a heartfelt gesture made my Nick Jonas to his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Find out more details about this sweet gesture by Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s PDA melts their fans

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most talked-about couples not only in Hollywood but in Bollywood as well. Right from the time, the couple started dating Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been setting some major couple goals.

But recently, the internet witnessed a heart-melting moment when Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra reached the airport to head to the States. For those of you who are aware of this, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently attended Isha Ambani’s Holi bash.

This entire incident was captured in a video. In the video, Priyanka Chopra had donned a simple blue and white and paired it with a pair of blue denim. Whereas Nick Jonas looked handsome in a white t-shirt, black jacket and a pair of black pants.

In the video, when the couple’s car reached the airport after the Holi bash, their car was surrounded by fans and paparazzi. So before Priyanka Chopra could get out of the car Nick Jonas exited the car and rushed towards his wife’s car door. The Jealous quickly opened his wife’s car door and escorted her out of the car.

This sweet gesture by Nick Jonas for his wife Priyanka Chopra is winning the internet. The couple’s fans cannot stop raving about this sweet gesture in the video’s comment section. and Watch the video here.

