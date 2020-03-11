Priyanka Chopra's Role In 'Baywatch' Was Written For A Male? Know Lesser-known Facts

Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood debut film, Baywatch garnered humongous appreciation from all over. The action comedy film based on the television series of the same name was created by Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz, and Gregory J. Bonann. Baywatch tells the story of a lifeguard Mitch Buchannon and his team which takes down a drug lord in an attempt to save their beach. The flick also stars Zac Efron, Jon Bass, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Dwayne Johnson in the lead roles. Check out some lesser-known facts and a few trivia about Baywatch.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's Best Moments From 'Baywatch' To Reminisce His Performance

Lesser-Known Facts about Baywatch

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's payment for a promotional post on Instagram will leave you tongue-tied

The Hollywood references like One Direction and Jonas Brothers that Dwayne Johnson used for Zac Effron were reportedly given by Zac himself.

In an interview with an entertainment daily, Priyanka Chopra revealed that her character was formerly written for a male character, however, the director changed the role and the script upon meeting her.

Zac Efron's character Matt Brody is rumoured to be based on Ryan Lochte.

The original show Baywatch's cast, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson make a cameo appearance in the movie.

NFL players Arian Foster and Vernon Davis are featured in a cameo as basketball players at the beginning of the film when Mitch is running along the beach.

In December 2016, Paramount pushed the release date back by one week to May 26, 2017, to avoid competition with Alien: Covenant (2017).

Baywatch has a history of starring professional wrestlers in the franchise. Dwayne Johnson is the tenth professional wrestler to work in Baywatch. Jorge Gonzáles, Jimmy Hart, Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Ric Flair, Leon White, Kevin Sullivan, Shawn Michaels, and Torrie Wilson appeared as guest stars in Baywatch (1989).

This is the second film of Dwayne Johnson and Alexandra Daddario. The two worked together in San Andreas (2015).

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra on stealing beloved sister Priyanka Chopra's 'Desi Girl' title

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra avoids shaking hands with a man amid Coronavirus scare, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.