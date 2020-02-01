Priyanka Chopra’s Mom Hits Back At Trolls For Inappropriate Comment On Daughter's Dress

Priyanka Chopra has managed to sway the hearts of her fans her films and fashion statements. The former Miss World is one of the biggest fashion icons in India and she has millions of fans who look up to her. The actor has had an eventful journey in Bollywood and still manages to surprise fans every now and then. Recently the Desi Girl was seen at the annual Grammy’s, in a white gown with a deep V-cut neck that showed off her midriff.

Priyanka’s mom calls out trolls for inappropriate comment on her daughter's dress

Fans loved her outfit and praised her for nailing her glam look. Fans even went on to applaud her for effortlessly carrying such a bold outfit with such elegance and ease. However, the trolls came in shaming Priyanka due to the cut of the dress she wore. A comment from Wendell Rodricks, stood out from the rest as Priyanka’s mom hit him back with a taste of his own medicine.

Wendell is a designer by profession and upon seeing Priyanka’s dress commented with a rather uncalled for opinion. Fans immediately called him out for body-shaming the actor and even went on to ask him to apologise for his comment. Wendell later clarified that he was, in fact, commenting on the dress rather than Priyanka's body. However, Madhu Chopra stepped in to defend her daughter and to hit back at the trolls.

Madhu Chopra tweeted that due to the hate perhaps Wendell is afraid to accept that he was indeed body-shaming Priyanka. She further wrote, that he is a fake and stated that he covers his legs due to his varicose veins. If that wasn’t enough, actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi also lashed out at the designer for commenting on Priyanka’s body and dress. Fans have since then ganged up and have slammed Wendell for his comments and demanded an apology, however, Wendell has now taken down his comment.

