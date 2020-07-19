Priyanka Chopra Starrers That Made It To Top 3 Highest Grossers Over Last Decade

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global star now. The stellar actor has featured in an array of blockbuster films both in Bollywood and Hollywood. In fact, in the last two decades, some of Priyanka Chopra's films have broken numerous records and comfortably sat in the top three highest grosses of the year positions. Talking about Priyanka Chopra's highest-grossing films, here is the list of all her movies which minted a lumpsum amount at the BO and were a part of the top three films of the year. Have a look-

Times when Priyanka Chopra starrers were part of Top 3 highest grossers of the year

1. The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003)

In 2003 released Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Priyanka Chopra's thriller drama The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, helmed by celebrated director Anil Sharma of Gadar fame. Priyanka Chopra played an interesting character in the movie, who sacrifices her love for another woman. It is counted amongst the initial commercial success in Priyanka's Bollywood career. With a good story plot and spectacular performances, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy received a warm reception both in India and overseas. And, it turned to be the third-highest grosser of the year 2003.

Rank- 3

Box Office Collection-₹45.1 crores

2. Krrish (2006)

Priyanka Chopra shared screen space with Hrithik Roshan in the sequel of the iconic film Koi... Mil Gaya titled Krrish. Similar to its parent film, Krrish performed miraculously at the box-office window. The critics and audience both lauded the Rakesh Roshan directorial venture. So much so that, kids were in awe of this Indian superhero on the silver screen. Krrish merchandise was also launched post the film's surreal success and was all over the place. With an overall collection of ₹1.2 billion, Krrish became one of the top-performing films of the year 2006.

Rank- 3

Box Office Collection-₹1.2 billion

3. Don 2 (2011)

Priyanka Chopra's other memorable Hindi film, which performed brilliantly in terms of figures is 2011's blockbuster hit Don 2. Farhan Akhtar directed the second edition of 2006's Don. Priyanka Chopra essayed a strong character in the movie, she also performed her own stunts in the action-thriller. Don 2, was loved by the masses and it became the third most economically successful film of 2011.

Rank- 3

Box Office Collection-₹203 crores

4. Krrish 3 (2013)

The next name in the list of Priyanka Chopra's highest-grossing films is that of 2013's popular Sci-fi-Action film Krrish 3. This Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kangana Ranaut starrer did excellent business like its others installment. Vivek Oberoi played the antagonist in the movie and did a fabulous job. Backed with enticing visual effects and bankable stars, Krrish 3 also ranked in the top grosses of 2013.

Rank- 3

Box Office Collection-₹393.37 crores

