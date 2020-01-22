Priyanka Chopra's Movies That Did Not Work At The Box Office

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has done more than 50 films in Bollywood in her career spanning over 17 years . With her recent movies gaining audience appreciation worldwide, Priyanka Chopra has seen her share of Box Office failures too. Here is a list of movies that performed the lowest at the Box Office listed chronologically. The Box Office collections are approximate in number.

Priyanka Chopra and her Boxoffice duds

Kismat

The remake of the Hollywood movie Payback, Kismat was released in 2004. This movie was the last movie released by Time Magnetics productions. Kismat was made at ₹7 crores and earned only approx ₹5 crores at the domestic markets.

Asambhav

Asambhav was released in the year 2004 as well and starred Arjun Rampal, Naseeruddin Shah and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The entire action thriller film was apparently shot in Switzerland. The production cost os the film was ₹13 crores, however, it earned only ₹3 crores at the box office.

Blackmail

The 2005 thriller film was inspired by the American film Ransom that was released in 1996. Stars like Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Priyanka Chopra played the pivotal roles in the movie. Blackmail was filmed at a budget of ₹9.5 crores while it could only earn an estimate of ₹4 crores at the Box Office. The movie was directed by Ajay Devgn's brother Anil Devgan.

Big Brother

The 2007 film Big Brother was a story of a vigilante and starred Sunny Deol and Priyanka Chopra in the leads. The filming budget was listed out to be ₹8 crores while the movie could only earn ₹5 crores.

Chamku

Released in 2008, Chamku starred Bobby Deol and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolved around an orphaned child raised as an assassin and later works for a government organisation. The film is not remembered by many and it also did not perform well at the box office earning ₹2 crores approximately while its filming budget was ₹10 crores.

Deewana Main Deewana

The movie Deewana Main Deewana stars Govinda, Priyanka Chopra, Kader Khan, Prem Chopra, Johnny Lever as the main leads. It was released in 2013 after being already shot in 2003. Deewana Main Deewana was the Hindi remake of Tamil film Priyamudan. It was filmed on a budget of ₹5 crores and it could earn only a mere ₹3.25 lakhs. This movie is considered as Priyanka Chopra's lowest-earning movie till date. (Source: BoxofficeIndia)

