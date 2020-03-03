Priyanka Chopra's Music Videos That Every Fan Must Watch: 'Exotic', 'In My City' And More

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World titleholder is evidently at the top of her career and she is only discovering more success. Priyanka started her successful Hollywood career with her music videos and moved on to TV series Quantico and since then, there has been no looking back. Later, she also worked in the film named Baywatch. Here is the list of some of Priyanka Chopra’s music videos.

Exotic ft Pitbull

This was the first music video of Priyanka Chopra and is known as one of the most successful and entertaining videos. The track was dropped on July 11, 2013, and has over 188 billion views as of today. Priyanka had collaborated with Pitbull for this song.

The song is a party song playing on the beach. In one of the interviews, Priyanka stated that she loves Hindi songs and the drama in it and she tried to experiment the same and bring the same reflection in her Exotic music video. The former Miss World also spoke about her feelings on her Instagram page after the music video was released. Check it out below.

In My City ft. will.i.am

The music of In My City was released on January 29, 2013, and has over 49 billion views as of today. Priyanka had collaborated with Will.i.am for the music video. In one of the interviews, Priyanka shared her thoughts about the song and said that it represents any city in the world but she was referring particularly to Mumbai in the music video. The video shows her dancing on the streets with colourful backgrounds of the various cities' major attractions.

I Can't Make You Love Me

The song tells a tale about a girl in pain after her relationship ends. In one of the interviews, Priyanka Chopra said that the song is for empowering women to move on with life. I Can't Make You Love Me was dropped on April 29, 2014, and has over 31 billion views as of today. Priyanka has also uploaded the link of her music video on her Instagram page after the song was released. Check out below.

