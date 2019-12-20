H.E.R's Best Music Videos Of All Time That Fans Should Listen To

Gabriella Wilson or H.E.R as she is better known is an American singer who has won a Grammy Award. The acronym stands for Have Revealed Everything. But before becoming popular as H.E.R, she was famous for participating in the Next Big Thing in 2009. Here are some of the best videos by H.E.R:

Focus

The music of Focus was released by H.E.R on September 8, 2016 and has over 77 million views as of today. It was then included in the self-titled album in 2017. H.E.R had collaborated on this song with Justin Love, an artist from New Jersey. The latter revealed that the song was about his mother. The song says that the feelings of a woman are ignored by her partner but she is desperate for his attention and affection. Although she tried to leave him, her deep love for him makes her stay while he is still focussed on other things.

Slide

For this music video, H.E.R collaborated with the Compton rapper, YG. Through the song, the duo tried to capture the two sides to H.E.R’s new perspective on love and relationships. The first is that she is coming out of the shadows from the previous anonymous state. The second take is how she tries to show her loving side. In the video, there are some clips from H.E.R’s first Lights on Video. It also focusses on key landmarks in Vallejo along with West Oakland and the Grand Lake Theatre. The visual also includes YG. The video has over 27 million views.

Avenue

Avenue by H.E.R is a single from her self-titled album and has over 11 million views. The video starts with H.E.R getting a text message from her former flame and hopping onto a jeep. The video shows her driving through the streets to get to her destination. On the way, her thoughts drift to what forms the lyrics of the song. She recalls the last fight she had with her ex just as she pulls in front of his house. As a last-minute decision, she texts the person that she could not make it and drives off.

