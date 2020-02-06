Selena Gomez's Music Videos That Are Every Fan's Favourite

Selena Gomez is one of the biggest pop icons in the world today. Gomez has been on a career-high ever since the release of her album, Rare earlier this year. A few days ago, she even announced that she is now venturing into beauty and even launching her beauty line called Rare Beauty. We have compiled a list of some of her best music videos. Check them out.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez All Set To Launch Her Beauty Line Called ‘Rare Beauty’

Best music videos of Selena Gomez

1. Rare

Selena Gomez’s music video for her latest album title track is touted as one of her best till date. The video featured high editing and special effects. The video for Rare features Gomez in a jungle. It perfectly portrayed her message of saying a final goodbye to Justin Bieber. The lyrics of the song also reflects Selena Gomez’s newly gained self-confidence.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez's Adorable Childhood Pictures That Will Make Fans Go 'aww'

2. Come and Get It

Come and Get It was the lead single from her debut album, Stars Dance Selena Gomez upped the hotness quotient in the music video with her fiery moves. The song was highly popular, all thanks to its beats paired with electropop dance music. The song even went on to become her first top ten entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

3. Slow Down

One of the superhit songs delivered by Selena Gomez, Slow Down was praised by the audience and critics alike for its catchy tunes. The dazzling emerald earrings and the bejewelled top that she donned in the video was one of the show-stealers in the video. The song saw Gomez lip-syncing to the lyrics from inside a car as she parties all night long.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez Hails Demi Lovato For Grammys 2020 Performance After Years Of Feud

4. Hands to Myself

Hands to Myself saw Selena Gomez taking her hotness quotient a notch higher. In it, she essayed the role of an obsessive stalker. In a recent video, Gomez promised to not do “videos like that” anymore.

5. The Heart Wants What It Wants

Shot entirely in black and white, the music video for The Heart Wants What It Wants showcased the most vulnerable, emotional side of Selena Gomez. The video also featured many closeup shots and is reportedly a diary of the singer’s state of mind. Her latest song, Lose You To Love Me featured a similar video that is believed to be a continuation of her The Heart Wants What It Wants video.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez Says She Was A Victim Of Certain Abuse When She Was Dating Justin Bieber

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.