When Priyanka Chopra's Personal Style Inspired Outfits Of The Sky Is Pink's Aditi

Priyanka Chopra's latest movie was The Sky is Pink which released in 2019. The Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf starrer was directed by Shonali Bose. Priyanka Chopra was also one of the producers of the film which revolves around the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar play the role of Aisha's parents. One can find Priyanka's outfits in the film hugely resembling her own personal style.

Times, when Priyanka Chopra's dressing sense matched with her "The Sky is Pink" character

Printed blouse

The left image shows a still from the movie, where Aditi is seen wearing this printed blouse paired with a pant. On the right side, Priyanka can be seen donning a printed blouse as well. Both Aditi (Priyanka's character in the film) and Priyanka seem to have similar outfit choices as Priyanka is often seen wearing a solid coloured or printed blouse when she is dressing up casually.

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Short dresses

Anybody who has followed Priyanka Chopra for a while knows that the diva loves her short dresses. In the left image, we see Aditi wearing a pink dress while reading a book. On the right side, we see Priyanka's image where she has donned a cosy white short dress.

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram and a still from the film 'The Sky Is Pink'

Pant shirt looks of Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has donned many formal pant shirt looks in the film. She does not shy away from the same kind of style in real life as well. Take a look at the outfit she is wearing during the movie while the next post is about her family outing where she chose to dress up in the pant-shirt avatar.

