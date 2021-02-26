Priyanka Chopra's Quiz: Find Out How Well Do You Know The Desi Girl's Filmography

Quick links:
As is known to many, Priyanka Chopra has gone on to be a part of some of the most memorable and iconic cinematic productions that have come out of the Indian film fraternity. But, ever since Priyanka Chopra's Quantico debuted on ABC, there has been no looking back for the Desi Girl, as it opened a myriad of doors for her in terms of her career. But, before Priyanka Chopra became the global phenomenon she is now, she starred in a handful of films that have rarely been talked about. If you are a truer Priyanka Chopra fan, you will be able to answer the following questions based on her not-so-popular projects. Take Priyanka Chopra's quiz below and find out how well do you know the Quantico star's filmography.
Also Read: Did You Know Priyanka Chopra's Debut Was South Indian Movie 'Thamizhan'?
a) The male lead’s sister
b) A lawyer
c) A double-agent
d) the male lead’s love interest
a) Naxalites
b) Bajrang Dal
c) Karni Sena
d) Local Bihar fringe groups
a) An otherworldly being who becomes more human-like
b) A singer who turns into a crime fighter
c) A former assassin who becomes a homemaker
d) An abusive alcoholic who goes on a path of sobriety
a) Kabir Bedi
b) Sunny Deol
c)Bobby Deol
d) Shahid Kapoor
a) Aap Ki Khatir
b) Om Jai Jagdish
c) Mela
d) Paltan
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Facing Racism In US, Reveals Received A Lot Of Hate Mails
a) Aitraaz
b) Dhadkan
c) Aap Ki Khatir
d) Hero: The Love Story Of A Spy
a) Isn't It Romantic?
b) A Kid Like Jake
c) Matrix 4
d) Baywatch 2
a) Divya
b) Sanjana
c) Reema
d) Aaradhana
a) Wrath
b) Envy
c) Greed
d) Lust
a) Love Story 2050
b) Big Brother
c) Plan
d) Blackmail
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Robert Rodriguez On Completing 57 Days On Netflix Top 10
a) Aap Ki Khatir
b) Drona
c) Chamku
d) Plan
a) A sword-wielding cult-leader
b) An angel
c) A dishonourably discharged princess
d) None of the above descriptions match that of her Drona character
a) Anjaana Anjaani
b) Pyaar Impossible
c) Barsaat
d) Jai Gangajal
a) Sara
b) Kiara
c) Anandi
d) Maya
a) Zanjeer
b) Yakeen
c) Love Story 2050
d) Ventilator
Also Read: Nicholas Braun Attempts To 'woo Kim Kardashian', Netizens Call Him A Genius
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.