Priyanka Chopra's Quiz: Find Out How Well Do You Know The Desi Girl's Filmography

As is known to many, Priyanka Chopra has gone on to be a part of some of the most memorable and iconic cinematic productions that have come out of the Indian film fraternity. But, ever since Priyanka Chopra's Quantico debuted on ABC, there has been no looking back for the Desi Girl, as it opened a myriad of doors for her in terms of her career. But, before Priyanka Chopra became the global phenomenon she is now, she starred in a handful of films that have rarely been talked about. If you are a truer Priyanka Chopra fan, you will be able to answer the following questions based on her not-so-popular projects. Take Priyanka Chopra's quiz below and find out how well do you know the Quantico star's filmography.

Priyanka Chopra's quiz:

1) Priyanka Chopra's debut film, Thamizan, saw her as which character exactly?

a) The male lead’s sister

b) A lawyer

c) A double-agent

d) the male lead’s love interest

2) Which Indian extremist group plays an important part in Priyanka Chopra’s 2004 movie, Chamku?

a) Naxalites

b) Bajrang Dal

c) Karni Sena

d) Local Bihar fringe groups

3) What is Priyanka Chopra’s character arc in the 2004 movie, Asambhav?

a) An otherworldly being who becomes more human-like

b) A singer who turns into a crime fighter

c) A former assassin who becomes a homemaker

d) An abusive alcoholic who goes on a path of sobriety

4) Who plays Priyanka Chopra's love interest in the 2004 film, Kismat?

a) Kabir Bedi

b) Sunny Deol

c)Bobby Deol

d) Shahid Kapoor

5) Which one from the following list of Priyanka Chopra's movies is directed by Dharmesh Darshan of Raja Hindustani fame?

a) Aap Ki Khatir

b) Om Jai Jagdish

c) Mela

d) Paltan

6) Which film saw Priyanka Chopra play the part of an antagonist for the very first time?

a) Aitraaz

b) Dhadkan

c) Aap Ki Khatir

d) Hero: The Love Story Of A Spy

7) Which of the following films featuring Priyanka Chopra was made with the intention of promoting gender fluidity and taking a stand against labels?

a) Isn't It Romantic?

b) A Kid Like Jake

c) Matrix 4

d) Baywatch 2

8) Priyanka Chopra has played a total of 12 characters in What's Your Rashee? What is the name of the first woman she appears as?

a) Divya

b) Sanjana

c) Reema

d) Aaradhana

9) In 7 Khoon Maaf, every time one of Priyanka Chopra's potential partners commits one of the seven sins, she parts ways from them in a permanent way. Which sin was committed by John Abraham's character in the film?

a) Wrath

b) Envy

c) Greed

d) Lust

10) Which one from the following list of Priyanka Chopra's movies can be described as "A futuristic love story that spans across two time periods?"

a) Love Story 2050

b) Big Brother

c) Plan

d) Blackmail

11) Which from the following list of Priyanka Chopra's movies stars Sanjay Dutt as well?

a) Aap Ki Khatir

b) Drona

c) Chamku

d) Plan

12) How can one describe the character played by Priyanka Chopra in Drona?

a) A sword-wielding cult-leader

b) An angel

c) A dishonourably discharged princess

d) None of the above descriptions match that of her Drona character

13) Which from the following list of Priyanka Chopra's movies can be described as a "highly unlikely love story"

a) Anjaana Anjaani

b) Pyaar Impossible

c) Barsaat

d) Jai Gangajal

14) What is the name of Priyanka Chopra's character in the 2013 film, Zanjeer?

a) Sara

b) Kiara

c) Anandi

d) Maya

15) Which of the following thriller films sees Priyanka Chopra trying to take care of her husband, who is a patient of amnesia?

a) Zanjeer

b) Yakeen

c) Love Story 2050

d) Ventilator

Answers: 1-d, 2-a, 3-b, 4-c, 5-a, 6-a, 7-b, 8-b, 9-d, 10-a, 11-d, 12-a, 13-b, 14-d, 15-b

