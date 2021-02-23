Nicholas Braun Attempts To 'woo Kim Kardashian', Netizens Call Him A Genius

Succession’s Nicholas Braun on Sunday posted a video on his social media account telling Kim Kardashian that it's all about meeting new people. The video is released in the context of Kim filing for divorce from Kanye West. Nicholas Braun posted a nearly three-minute clip on his Instagram about what he feels.

Nicholas Braun attempts to woo Kim Kardashian

In the video, Nicholas said that it hurts to think about how Kim and her kids are feeling. He added that he wondered about where would Kim go at this moment because she has been through three marriages and is even willing to think about a new guy at this point. Check out Nicholas Braun’s video below:

Braun is known to many for his character Cousin Greg on the popular HBO Drama series Succession. In his video, he also suggested the kind of man Kim Kardashian could possibly date next. He said that one who makes her laugh and makes her feel small because he is so tall (implying to himself). As per Page Six, Nicholas Braun is trying to woo Kim Kardashian after the news of her divorce.

Furthermore, Nicholas Braun also added that she should date a guy who is talking about her life on the Internet and who makes a video like this just to get in touch with her. Braun also presented a possible theory that Kim could actually think that this is different and the guy is odd, but maybe in a good way.

Some of Braun’s friends responded to the video and comment that Kim would be absolutely insane to pass up this opportunity. Lili Reinhart also commented that give her some time she will come around. Whereas, many others laughed at the video and even praised Nicholas saying that he is a genius.

According to Page Six, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West filed for a divorce seven years after their marriage. Prior to this, Kardashian was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004. She later tied the knot with basketball player Kris Humphries in 2011 and filed for divorce 72 days later which got finalized in 2013.

Image Credits: @kimkardashian/@nicholasbraun Instagram

