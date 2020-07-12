Hrithik Roshan & Priyanka Chopra's 'Agneepath' Vs 'Krissh 3': Which Film Did Better At BO?

The Greek God of Bollywood and the global icon Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra have been in the entertainment industry for over 20 years now. While Hrithik has given the Hindi film industry several cult classics, Priyanka's contribution to Indian cinema has also been remarkable. The powerhouse duo has starred in multiple films together including Krissh, Krissh 3 and Agneepath. Thus, read to find out which film between Krissh 3 and Agneepath received an edge over the other and was loved more by the masses.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan & Katrina Kaif's 'ZNMD' Or 'Bang Bang!'; Which Film Was Loved More By Fans?

Agneepath

2012's action drama Agneepath is a reboot of the 1990's film of the same title starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. However, this Karan Malhotra directorial starred Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, late Rishi Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. While Hrithik plays the role of the protagonist Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, Sanjay essays the role of the antagonist Kancha Cheena in this action drama, played by Big B and Danny Denzongpa in the original film, respectively.

Although it is publicized as a remake, Agneepath only borrows the basic plot of the original film, while the characters and incidents in the 2012's film are completely different. The film went on to be a critical and commercial success and minted over ₹190 crores at the box office worldwide. Check out the trailer of Agneepath below:

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's 'War' To Be The First Indian Film To Release In Japan Post COVID-19

Krissh 3

2013's Krissh 3 is the third installment of 2003's cult classic Koi... Mil Gaya and the Krissh film franchise. The sci-fi film was both produced and directed by Rakesh Roshan and stars Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. While Hrithik plays the titular role of the protagonist Krishna aka Krissh, Vivek plays the role of the antagonist Kaal in this superhit film.

Just like its original film and the second installment, Krissh 3 was also hugely loved by the masses, despite receiving a mixed response from film critics. The film grossed over a whopping ₹390 crores at the box office. Watch the trailer of Krissh 3 below:

Also Read | When Priyanka Chopra Revealed Some Interesting Details About Her Wedding On Talk Shows

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan & Priyanka Chopra's Throwback Photo Will Remind Fans Of 'Aitraaz'

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The platform does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.