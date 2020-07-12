Priyanka Chopra lends support to small scale businesses, says 'making a small start today'

The global pandemic has created havoc all across the world leading to the closure of small businesses and affecting the livelihood of many. Amid such harsh situations, global icon Priyanka Chopra has decided to lend her hand of support to the small scale business run by inspiring women. The actress shared a video on social media and said that she has decided to share their profiles on her Instagram stories and in return people can help those businesses by making a purchase or whatever they can do to help them.

Priyanka Chopra helps to small scale businesses

In the video, the Pyaar Impossible actress can be heard speaking about her heart that goes for all the small scale businesses that are being shut down due to lack of funds, employees, customers, and many more. So the actress has come up with an idea of promoting women-oriented businesses that all can support and help them get back on to their feet. Priyanka further said, “ I will start the initiative by sharing all such business on my Instagram stories and would encourage all my fans to check that out, give them a follow or make a purchase. And if you have a female founder business, tag them below and I will make sure that I share them up in my follow up stories.”

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Who Looks Better With Shahid Kapoor?

Read: Priyanka Chopra Wishes Brother Siddharth On His Birthday, Shares Throwback Picture

While captioning her initiative, Priyanka wrote that as people are trying to move ahead as best as they can, it is important that they show their concerns towards each other in the best possible manner. Further, Priyanka wrote that he is making a small start by supporting a few businesses run by inspiring women. The actress then explained that these small brands have been impacted by the pandemic and she hopes that people can offer help give their businesses a boost.

Malaika Arora was the first one to leave a comment under the beautiful post. Malaika poured in her heart for the post with several clapping hands emoticons. Apart from Priyanka, designer Mrinalini Chandra also thanked Priyanka for extending her help. Mrinalini was the designer behind the beautiful Kaliras that the actress wore in her exquisite wedding celebrations. Mrinalini thanked Priyanka and commented that the entire team is grateful to the actress for helping her business flourish amid such stressful times.

Read: Priyanka Chopra-Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Agneepath': 5 Reasons To Watch The Revenge-drama

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Join Virtual Summit On Gender Equality Along With Meghan Markle

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.