Katrina Kaif's Highest And Lowest Rated Movies On Rotten Tomatoes; See List

Katrina Kaif is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood and some of the best movies in the industry are delivered by the actor. She joined the entertainment industry in 2003 with the movie Boom. Rotten Tomatoes have rated some of Katrina Kaif's movies.

Here are the highest-rated Katrina Kaif's movies on Rotten Tomatoes:

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The highest-rated movie of Katrina Kaif is Agneepath, though the actor has only done a cameo in it in the song Chikni Chameli. The first one in which Katrina Kaif plays a pivotal role is Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin.

Katrina Kaif plays the role of Laila, who is a diving instructor. She is the love interest of Hrithik Roshan's character, Arjun, in the movie. Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara was released in the year 2011 and was directed by Zoya Akhtar. Rotten Tomatoes has given this movie a 91% rating.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

The movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan was released in the year 2012. It starred Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma along with Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The movie deals with the story of Samar and Meera and the trials they have to face in their relationship. While Shah Rukh played the role of Samar, Katrina played the role of Akira. The movie was directed by Yash Chopra. Rotten Tomatoes has given this movie an 88% rating.

Here are the lowest-rated Katrina Kaif's movies on Rotten Tomatoes

Tees Maar Khan

Tees Maar Khan is the lowest-rated movie of Katrina Kaif. It was released in the year 2010. It starred Katrina Kaif alongside Akshay Kumar and Akshaye Khanna. The movie deals with the story of Tees Maar Khan, who is an international criminal and is a thief since birth. Katrina Kaif plays the role of Anya Khan, who is a struggling actor and TMK's wife. Tees Maar Khan has been given an 11% rating by Rotten Tomatoes.

Raajneeti

Raajneeti was released in the year 2010 and it starred a big ensemble cast namely Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles. Katrina played the role of Indu Pratap, who is in love with Ranbir Kapoor's character Samar.

Indu is married off to Samar's brother Prithvi, played by Arjun Rampal, and then they fall in love. The movie was directed by Prakash Jha and is a political thriller. Rajneeti has been given a 13% rating by Rotten Tomatoes.

