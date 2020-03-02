Facts About Priyanka Chopra's Quantico: The Actress Was Taken Aside By Airport TSA Agent?

Priyanka Chopra, who dipped her toes in Hollywood with the much-acclaimed three-season TV show Quantico, has now managed to become a household name in the west. Considered as one of Priyanka's best works in Hollywood to date, Quantico follows the lives of young FBI recruits, training at the Quantico base in Virginia when one of them is suspected of being a sleeper terrorist. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy in the leading roles, the much-loved series is directed by Joshua Safran. Here are some unknown facts about the film you probably had no idea about.

Also Read | Here are Some Cool And Interesting Facts About Priyanka Chopra's 'Dostana'

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's 'Aitraaz': Reasons Why Abbas-Mustan Directorial Is Worth-watching

Lesser-known facts about Priyanka Chopra's Quantico

The title of each episode in season one is the very last word said in that episode.

Reportedly, major scenes shot in the locker rooms, gym, workout rooms, medical clinic, and combat gym were filmed at the Quebec national sports institute located inside Montreal's Olympic stadium. The training centre did not shut down during filming, Olympic and Paralympic athletes simply trained around the actors between shots.

If the reports are to be believed, Quantico was once the original title for another FBI procedural called Criminal Minds which is also produced by Mark Gordon. It was thought that Quantico wasn't a catchy enough title to entice audiences.

Reportedly, actual news reporters and newscasters made cameos in the TV Show.

Priyanka Chopra had once revealed to Rachael Ray that, because she travels so often between India and the US, she was once taken aside by an airport TSA agent and quizzed about the identity of the terrorist on her show.

Actor Marlee Matlin who plays Jocelyn Turner in season 3 is deaf in real life.

The much-loved series reunites Aunjanue Ellis and Josh Hopkins, who both starred in the James Brown biopic, Get On Up.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Reveals Popular Netflix Show She Is Binge-watching

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

Priyanka will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4. It was recently announced that Priyanka Chopra will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Reveals Popular Netflix Show She Is Binge-watching

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.