Facts About Priyanka Chopra's Quantico: The Actress Was Taken Aside By Airport TSA Agent?

Priyanka Chopra, who dipped her toes in Hollywood with the much-acclaimed three-season TV show Quantico, has now managed to become a household name in the west. Considered as one of Priyanka's best works in Hollywood to date, Quantico follows the lives of young FBI recruits, training at the Quantico base in Virginia when one of them is suspected of being a sleeper terrorist. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy in the leading roles, the much-loved series is directed by Joshua Safran. Here are some unknown facts about the film you probably had no idea about.
Priyanka will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4. It was recently announced that Priyanka Chopra will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel.
