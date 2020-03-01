Priyanka Chopra's 'Aitraaz': Reasons Why Abbas-Mustan Directorial Is Worth-watching

Priyanka Chopra's character in Aitraaz is known to be one of her finest roles to date. The romantic-thriller film is helmed by Abbas–Mustan. Produced by Subhash Ghai, the drama flick also features Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal and Annu Kapoor. The film tells the story of a man accused of sexual harassment by his female superior. Priyanka Chopra received huge critical acclaim for her performance as the antagonist and earned Best Performance in a Negative Role at the Filmfare Awards. Here are three reasons why to watch Aitraaz.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's 'Aitraaz': Lesser-known Facts You Probably Didn't Know About

The unique concept

Aitraaz deals with a storyline about sexual harassment at the workplace. However, the plot is unusual as the lead character is accused of false allegations of sexual harassment at the workplace. Aitraaz is considered to be one of the finest films in Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor's role as a lawyer is one of the key moments.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Wishes Fan For His Birthday And Drops Details About 'Sooryavanshi' Trailer

Priyanka Chopra as Sonia Roy - The villain

Sonia Roy from Aitraaz is Priyanka Chopra's debut role as an antagonist. Chopra's dialogues and monologues in the film are notable and were lauded by many. The Sky Is Pink actor was also awarded Best Villain Female at Global Indian Film Awards.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar On Enigmatic Kareena: "After Aitraaz Fans Can't-Wait To See Us Reunited"

Kareena Kapoor as the lawyer

Kareena Kapoor plays Akshay Kumar's beloved wife in the thriller. Her character is shown as strong feminist fighting for the truth. She stands by her husband when no one is ready to fight his case. She also made an amazing fashion statement with her goldilocks, back then.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra In ‘Aitraaz’: Best Scenes Of The Former Miss World From The 2004 Hit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.